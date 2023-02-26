Henry Martín is the striker of the moment in the MX League. The Club América striker is having a great season and has scored 10 goals in the first nine games of the Clausura 2023. ‘La Bomba’ has maintained a great scoring pace since the Apertura 2022 and continues to break records in his team and also in the league.
A week and a half ago, Martín reached the top 10 of all-time scorers for Club América, after beating Gonzalo Farfán. This weekend, with his score against the rojinegros, the striker from Mérida tied a mark that Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández had.
With his performances in the Clausura 2023 tournament, Henry Martín became the first Mexican striker to score 10 or more goals in two consecutive tournaments in more than a decade. ‘Chicharito’ had achieved this feat in the Apertura 2009 and the Bicentennial 2010; the former Chivas player scored 11 and 10 goals, respectively.
For his part, Martín scored 10 goals in the regular phase of the Apertura 2022 tournament. This semester, in just nine days, the Yucatecan attacker has already reached this figure and will surely exceed it.
The 30-year-old striker has had a splendid year after experiencing his lowest hours with América. Martín has experienced a true renaissance in recent months and his great level led him to play in the 2022 World Cup.
