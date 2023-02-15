Henry Martín is living his best moment as a professional soccer player. The Yucatecan forward is the Mexican striker with the best present, above Raúl Jiménez, Santiago Giménez and Rogelio Funes Mori, and he continues to break records with Club América. ‘La Bomba’, with his brace against Atlético de San Luis on matchday 7 of the MX League, reached 77 goals wearing the Águilas jersey.
In this way, Martín entered the list of historical scorers of the azulcrema institution. The former Xolos de Tijuana player surpassed Gonzalo Farfán, who has 76 goals in his personal record. Despite the criticism, the striker originally from Mérida has already surpassed historical figures such as Oribe Peralta, Antonio Carlos Santos, Osvaldo Castro ‘Pata Bendita’ and François Omam-Biyik.
Henry Martín’s next goal will be to surpass the 93 goals that Carlos Hermosillo scored with Club América. The ‘Big One from Cerro Azul’ is the ninth top scorer in the history of the Águilas.
Carlos Reinoso is in the eighth position of this list, with 95 goals, while Salvador Cabañas is in seventh place, with 98 goals. It seems difficult that Martín can reach any of these marks during the Clausura 2023, but if he maintains his scoring pace, he could get closer to the goal.
In an interview with Record, Martín pointed out that his goal is to exceed 100 goals wearing the América shirt.
