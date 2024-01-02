Henry has become a reference for América inside and outside the club, which is why the idea of the team's owner, Emilio Azcárraga, is to retain his forward at all costs, at least until the start of the next Copa del Rey. world. However, this fact will not be easy, because although Martín's idea is to stay within the framework of the country's capital, now he himself can be tempted with offers from anywhere in the world.
Since January 1, 2024, the goalscorer's contract entered its last 6 months of validity, that is, any team in the world can openly contact Henry to offer him a pre-contract and join him as a free agent in their ranks from the first of January. July.
Today the priority for the '9' is to continue with those from Coapa, who in turn are preparing a renewal with the best salary of the squad included, however, it is known that the forward has a market all over the world, including several teams from the MX League.
Henry Martín has finally become the center forward that Americanism so desired. The Mexican, who had a fairly poor regular tournament, largely courtesy of the many injuries he experienced, appeared at the key moment for the Eagles team, and in the league, his goals and his presence were key for América could sign his 14th Liga MX title.
