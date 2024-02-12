Even though that him America is at the top of the table along with Monterrey and Tigres, at eleventh André Jardine He is still missing his key piece in the attacking axis, because Henry Martin has not been able to completely start the Closing 2024 due to physical problems.
The last Henry's injury He already left him out of the squad in the last three games of the season. America club and his position has had to be covered by Julian Quiñones either Illian Hernandezso the technical direction of the Eagles He is already looking forward to your return.
In the midst of the intense load of matches that those from Coapa have due to the activity in the Champions League Concacafthey finally revealed the date when Henry Martin I could return to the fields with the America.
According to the journalist Cesar CaballeroESPN reporter, return of Henry Martín with América It will be this Wednesday, February 14, when the Águilas receive the Real Esteli in the second leg of the 16th final of the Concacaf Champions League; However, he will hardly do it from the starting eleven.
“Henry would be back on Wednesday against the Real Esteliat least on the bench,” he said on his social networks, so the fans of the America He can now wait for his captain this week after overcoming a Ankle injury.
This incorporation comes at an extraordinary time, since the azulcrema team comes to this match vs. Real Esteli with the need to overcome the 2-1 they took in the first leg.
Although his start as a starter looks complicated, if he needs goals for the second half, Henry could be Jardiné's first option to try to resolve the match and advance to the round of 16, where they could even be measured against the Chivas de Guadalajara.
#Henry #Martin #return #date #América
Leave a Reply