Curious question and answer before the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Milan and Inter between Paolo Maldini and Thierry Henry in connection for CBS Sports.

Before the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Milan And Inter it was time for memories for Paul Maldini. The former defender has been a guest in CBS Sports tie-in with legends the likes of Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry. And it is precisely the former striker who spoke to the Rossoneri manager making an admission about his past as a footballer.

"We played against each other in 1998 (Italy-France, World Cup quarter-finals). When I realized I was entering the field, and I was playing on the right, I was suddenly scared by what you represented, by the player you were. For me you embody what it means to defend and the human being is even better than the player if that's possible," he said Henry complimenting Maldini.

For his part, the former central thanked and replied that it was not nice for him to know he had to challenge him. Then, the Frenchman’s praise continued, highlighting how the technical director of Milan’s technical area brought the winning mentality to the team. The greeting between the two, then, is absolutely ironic. Henryin fact, closed the speech with a sentence: “I just want to tell you that you scared me”.

May 11, 2023 (change May 11, 2023 | 11:46 am)

