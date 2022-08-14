At ninety-nine, Henry Kissinger has just published his nineteenth book entitled Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy. It is an analysis of the vision and historical achievements of a highly diverse pantheon of post-World War II leaders: Konrad Adenauer, Charles De Gaulle, Richard Nixon, Anwar Sadat, Lee Kuan-Yew and Margaret Thatcher. In his Midtown Manhattan office, on a sweltering summer day, Kissinger tells me that in the 1950s, “before engaging in politics, I intended to write a book on the peace process and the end of peace in the nineteenth century, starting with Congress of Vienna. Little by little I started writing it and I found myself with a third of the book dedicated to Bismarck. It should have ended with the outbreak of the First World War ». His latest book by him, he added, “is a kind of continuation of that, it’s not just a reflection on our times.”

All six political figures outlined in Leadership, says the former secretary of state, were influenced by what he calls the “Second Thirty Years War,” the period between 1914 and 1945 that helped shape the world that would come later. Since the 1950s, when he was a Harvard scholar writing about nuclear strategy, Kissinger has always conceived of diplomacy as a balancing act between the great powers darkened by the possibility of a nuclear catastrophe. In his view, the apocalyptic potential of modern weapons technology makes maintaining the balance between hostile powers – however difficult it may be – a top categorical imperative in international relations.

«From my point of view, balance has two primary components – he confirms -. The first is the balance of power, with the acceptance of the legitimacy of sometimes conflicting values. In fact, if you believe that the ultimate goal of all your actions must be the imposition of your values, then the balance in my opinion becomes impossible. So the first is a sort of absolute balance ». The other, he continues, “is equilibrium in behavior, which means that there are limits to the exercise of one’s competences and power in relation to what is indispensable for overall equilibrium”. Achieving a perfect match requires “an almost artistic ability”.

Kissinger admits that balance, however indispensable, is not a value in itself. “Situations can arise in which coexistence is morally impossible,” he observes. “For example, this is the case with Hitler. With Hitler it was quite useless to argue about balance, although I have some sympathy for Chamberlain if he thought he had to buy time for a showdown that he supposed was inevitable in any case. ‘ Part of Kissinger’s hope that contemporary American statesmen will be able to embrace the lessons of their predecessors is partly reflected in Leadership. «I think this period is characterized by considerable difficulties in deciding which direction to take», he reiterates: «We react instinctively to the emotion of the moment». Americans are reluctant to separate the idea of ​​diplomacy from the basic concept of “personal relationship with the adversary”. In short, they tend to consider the negotiations – he tells me – in missionary rather than psychological terms, trying to convert or condemn their interlocutors instead of deepening and understanding their mentality.

Kissinger thinks today’s world is verging on the edge of a dangerous imbalance. “We are on the verge of a war with Russia and China over issues that we have partly created ourselves, without any precise idea of ​​how it will end or where it should lead us,” he emphasizes. Would the United States be able to handle the two opponents with a kind of triangulation, as happened during the Nixon years? He replies without offering a simple solution: «Now it is impossible to say whether we will be able to divide them and make them adversaries to each other. All we can do is not to exacerbate the tensions, to create possibilities. For this it is essential to have a specific purpose in mind ». Regarding Taiwan, Kissinger fears that the United States and China are maneuvering towards a crisis and advises firmness from Washington. “The policy implemented by both sides has produced and allowed Taiwan to progress by becoming an autonomous democratic entity and has maintained peace between China and the United States for half a century – he observes -. One should be very cautious, therefore, in relation to any action that can change the basic structure. ‘

Kissinger touched on the controversy earlier this year hinting that the ill-advised policies by the US and NATO would cause the crisis in Ukraine. He sees no alternative: it is essential to take the security concerns expressed by Vladimir Putin seriously, and he believes that it was a mistake for NATO to send Ukraine the signal that it could join the Alliance. “Poland – and all the traditional Western countries that have been part of Western history – logically belonged to NATO,” he explains. Ukraine, on the other hand, from his point of view is a set of territories that were once connected to Russia, which the Russians considered their property, even if for “some Ukrainians” this was not the case. A better service would therefore be rendered to stability by acting as a buffer between Russia and the West: “I was in favor of the full independence of Ukraine, but I thought that a role similar to that of Finland would be better for her.”

In any case, Kissinger adds, the die is now cast. After Russia’s behavior in Ukraine, “I now think that, in one way or another, formally or informally, at the end of all this Ukraine should be treated like a NATO member.” Still, Kissinger predicts an agreement that will preserve the Russian conquests dating back to his initial foray in 2014, when there was the annexation of Crimea and some areas in the Donbass region, although he cannot accurately answer the question of how such an agreement. may differ from the pact that failed to stabilize the conflict eight years ago.

The moral claim posed by Ukraine’s democracy and independence – since 2014, large majorities have said they are in favor of EU and NATO membership – and the gloomy fate of its population under Russian occupation fits in awkwardly in Kissinger’s art of government. If the greater good is averting a nuclear conflict, what is owed to the small states whose only role in the global balance is to suffer the decisions of the larger ones? “Understanding how to combine our military power with our strategic goals,” Kissinger muses aloud, “and how to relate these to our moral goals is still an unsolved problem.”

Looking back on his long and often controversial career, however, he does not allow himself to be self-critical. When I ask him if he has any regrets about the years he was in office, he replies: “From a manipulative point of view, I should learn to give a weighty answer to this question, because it is always asked to me.” However, on the whole, “even if I changed some tactical points of secondary importance,” he says, “I don’t mind thinking about what we could have done differently.”

Translation by Anna Bissanti