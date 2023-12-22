Henry Kissinger, who died at age 100 on November 29, He was the wisest of American foreign policy leaders and the most clueless, the most farsighted and the shortsighted, the one with the greatest legacy —and the one we should study the most to learn what not to do.

I knew Kissinger only a little, but I see lessons in both his achievements and his catastrophes.

Kissinger was intellectually brilliant and he knew it. He had an ability to see beyond, perceive possibilities for change and work tirelessly to achieve them. His familiarity with history, particularly Prince Metternich's “concert of Europe” in the early 19th century, influenced his success in balance-of-power strategies and is a good example of why studying history is not just for nerds.

At the beginning of the Nixon Administration, China was isolated and in chaos, with the Red Guards rampaging through the Country. But Kissinger saw an opportunity and nurtured it in ways that led to the unimaginable: a presidential visit and, eventually, the normalization of relations and a burst of trade. Russia felt outmatched and later invited Nixon to Moscow and signed a historic arms control agreement.

Kissinger saw that the 1973 Yom Kippur War created not only a military crisis but also a diplomatic opening, and he embarked on a frenetic shuttle diplomacy that helped lay the groundwork for the peace between Egypt and Israel that transformed the Middle East.

However, for a person with so much fang for diplomacy, he was blind to the force of nationalism, and many of his worst mistakes involved dismissing small countries as pawns that needed to be sacrificed—along with their people.

“I cannot believe that a fourth-rate power like North Vietnam does not have a breaking point,” he once said, which is why he amplified the bombing with a terrible cost in human lives. He saw the world through the prism of a great power and did not appreciate that Vietnam and Cambodia were not just dominoes and that the Viet Cong were motivated not by orders from Moscow, but by a desire to take the reins of their nation.

Kissinger made a similar mistake in Bangladesh during the 1971 war there, siding with Pakistan while massacring Hindus and Bengalis alike.

Hundreds of thousands of people died, but Bangladesh triumphed—humiliating the United States and weakening its position in South Asia.

Something similar happened in East Timor.

One of the biggest mistakes the United States has made in the post-World War II period has been the failure to appreciate the power of nationalism—and Kissinger exemplified that. America's disasters in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran and elsewhere reflected in part that it was unaware of nationalist grievances.

As Thucydides said when describing a massacre carried out by the Athenians at Melos: “The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.” That was Kissinger's ecosystem and he dominated it.

But that was already beginning to change. After all, what broke the Soviet Union was not missiles but economics, communications and civil society—driven in part by the Helsinki Accords, which Kissinger helped reach in 1975, creating a little room for dissidence in the communist bloc.

The foreign policy agenda in the Kissinger era largely revolved around borders, arms control, and alliances. It is now broader, covering climate change, human trafficking, computer chips, narcotics, human rights, epidemics, the economy and more.

One of America's strengths for most of the last century around the world has been its soft power—admiration for its democracy and its freedoms, longing for its jeans, movies and video games, and respect for its universities. Kissinger's indifference to human rights and democracy sometimes temporarily strengthened the country's hard power, while compromising its soft power.

Therefore, I consider Kissinger too complicated to fit the caricature of heroic statesman or war criminal. What his admirers overlook is that hundreds of thousands of people died needlessly because of his missteps, and that his mistakes in Vietnam, South Asia and elsewhere damaged America's standing. What his critics miss is that he reduced the risk of war between the superpowers and in the Middle East, while making a huge push for arms control. In a way, he made the world safer.

How can we apply the lessons of Kissinger, as he did the lessons of Metternich?

In the case of China, one of the countries that mattered most to Kissinger, I think the lesson is the importance of continuing to involve Beijing and looking for creative ways to appease the Taiwan problem, because of the importance of avoiding a war between superpowers.

In the Middle East, perhaps one lesson is that Palestinian nationalist statehood aspirations will fester until they can be crystallized and that the “war for peace” (as Kissinger called it or as Benjamin Netanyahu applies it) consumes lives without actually promoting peace. .

But, there's also a lesson about seeing hope even in the darkest of times, about having the imagination to see 10 plays ahead how warring parties might one day shake hands. That means trying tirelessly to put the pieces together even in the darkest moments, as Kissinger did during and after the Yom Kippur War, so that, out of the fog, a path to peace can finally emerge.

By: intelligence/Nicholas Kristof

THE NEW YORK TIMES