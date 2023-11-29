Henry Kissinger, the man who set the course of American diplomacy in the second half of the 20th century, died this Wednesday, his office announced. The one who was Secretary of State under two presidents and controversial Nobel Peace Prize winner has died at his residence in Connecticut at the age of one hundred.
