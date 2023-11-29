Former Nobel Peace Prize winner and former US Secretary of State died at the age of 100; the cause of death was not reported

United States diplomat and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday (29.Nov.2023) in Connecticut, in the United States. He was 100 years old. The information was confirmed by the consultancy Kissinger Associates. The cause of death was not reported. Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 177 kB, in English).

Kissinger is considered one of the most important names in 20th century diplomacy. He was the 56th US Secretary of State from 1973 to 1977 and also served as the country’s National Security Advisor from 1969 to 1975 – during the governments of Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

From 1969 to 1973, he participated in the negotiations involving the Vietnam War that resulted in the Paris Peace Accords, signed in 1973 by the United States and the then North Vietnam. In the same year, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in the conflict.

Kissinger was also an important mediator of China-US relations, which resulted in the first visit by a North American president (Nixon) to the Asian giant, during the country’s diplomatic opening.

In addition, he participated in arms control negotiations with the Soviet Union during the Cold War, with the signing of the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty and the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

In a statement, Kissinger Associates reported that a private burial will be held for family members. Afterwards, there will be a memorial service in New York.

WHO WAS HENRY KISSINGER

Henry Alfred Kissinger, born Heinz Alfred Kissinger, was born on May 27, 1923 in Fürth, Germany. In 1938, during the Nazi Regime, he left the country with his family to take refuge in New York. He became a US citizen in 1943.

The diplomat graduated from Harvard University. He has published dozens of books, including bestseller “On China” (2011) and “Nuclear Weapons and Foreign Policy” (1957). He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the US’s highest civilian award.

Read other milestones in Kissinger’s career: