Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State, dies aged 100

Former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died this Wednesday (29) at the age of 100 at his home in Connecticut. Kissinger’s consulting company confirmed the death, although it did not provide details about the cause of death.

“He will be buried in a private family ceremony. There will be a memorial service in New York at a later date,” Kissinger Associates said in a statement.

Kissinger is survived by his wife, Nancy Maginnes Kissinger, two children from his first marriage and five grandchildren. His relatives suggested in the statement that, instead of flowers, people send donations to the Animal Medical Center veterinary hospital in New York.

The legendary and controversial diplomat remained active until the end, despite his advanced age. In July he visited China, now a centenarian, to meet with the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, and high-ranking authorities.

His opinions on current affairs were frequently cited in the world press.

Kissinger was born on May 27, 1923, in Fürth, Germany, into a Jewish family that emigrated to New York fleeing Nazism when he was still a teenager. He became an American citizen in the 1940s and served three years in the Army, before joining the country’s Counterintelligence Corps a year later.

He received the Nobel Peace Prize from Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Duc Thuo for his secret negotiations to end the Vietnam War and normalized diplomatic relations between the United States and China during the presidency of Richard Nixon (1969-1974).

In foreign policy, Kissinger also supported dictatorships such as those in Argentina between 1976 and 1983 and the last years of Francisco Franco’s regime in Spain (which ended with the leader’s death in 1975). He played an important role in Operation Condor, which aimed to repress left-wing opponents in Latin America, and mobilized influence in the coup d’état against Salvador Allende in Chile in 1973. (With EFE Agency)