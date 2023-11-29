Former Secretary of State Kissinger, who sought détente between the USSR and the USA, has died

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died at the age of 100 at his home in Connecticut. The Washington Post, which published the obituary, cited a statement from his consulting firm.

The cause of death has not been specified. However, based on age, most likely it is a natural death.

“As both National Security Adviser and Secretary of State, he exercised such tight control over US foreign policy that hardly anyone outside the rank of president could match,” the publication admits.

Being an enemy of the United States is dangerous, but being a friend is deadly. Henry Kissingerex-US Secretary of State

Kissinger served as the first National Security Advisor and Secretary of State under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford from January 1969 to January 1977. He left office at 53 and spent four decades working as a consultant on strategic relations with governments around the world.

Kissinger wanted to achieve detente in relations between the USSR and the USA

As a theorist of détente with the Soviet Union, Dr. Kissinger was criticized for his position. American conservatives considered his desire for an agreement with Moscow to be a betrayal of the countries that were part of the Warsaw Pact. In addition, he was accused of disregarding American values.

Related materials:

The US Secretary of State was a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. He and Vietnamese leader Le Duc Tho shared the reward for the secret negotiations that led to the 1973 Paris Agreement and ended U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.

America has no permanent friends or enemies, only interests Henry Kissingerex-US Secretary of State

Kissinger’s famous “shuttle diplomacy” after the 1973 Middle East war helped stabilize relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors. At the same time, he was the only one who thoroughly knew the positions of both sides, and he told each of them only what was beneficial to his goals and interests.

Kissinger was considered a cold pragmatist and the organizer of several coups

Kissinger was seen as a diplomat who puts strategic achievements above human rights. In particular, some of its critics said that the Paris Agreement doomed the South Vietnamese government to a difficult fate, as North Vietnam eventually took control of the country. There was also dissatisfaction in the United States with the fact that he allowed the war to continue for three years while he negotiated a deal that he could have concluded from the very beginning.

Kissinger was also accused of secretly bombing neutral Cambodia in 1969 and of the American ground invasion of that country in 1970. This expanded the conflict into Southeast Asia and led to the emergence of the Khmer Rouge movement.

Russia is a great country with a great history. It is difficult for me to imagine an international order in which Russia will not be among the major players See also Arnold Schwarzenegger warns fans not to expect him in new 'The Expendables' Henry Kissingerex-US Secretary of State

In addition, Kissinger was considered an accomplice in the coups in Chile in 1973 and in Cyprus in 1974, as well as the punitive operation of the Pakistani authorities to suppress the separatist rebellion.

Related materials:

Kissinger emphasized that the American authorities should constantly strive to be with Russia and China “in a relationship that would be better than their relationship with each other.” However, the former Secretary of State pointed out that the current tensions between Washington and Beijing could escalate into an armed conflict: “I believe that China, given the power it has, is a dangerous potential adversary of the United States. We have two societies with global historical views but different cultures that compete with each other.”