This historian is irritated by the debate between politicians about whether Spain is a nation or if there are several nations in it, some say there are eight. He is also irritated by the tendency of political power to manipulate the past, from the Reconquest to the Catalan defeat of 1714, to give a historical veneer to his (poor) speech. “Today’s politicians have no idea what a nation can be, or what a nation of nations would be. They have not investigated what is meant by nation. It’s just a play on words, ”says Henry Kamen (Rangoon, Burma, 1936), a British Hispanicist living in Barcelona, ​​doctorate in Oxford, member of the Royal Historical Society of London, author of thirty books on Spain and friend of the controversy. Most experts, he warns, have abandoned the debate of what a nation is because there is no way to reach an indisputable conclusion. Politicians would do well to do the same.

Kamen publishes now The invention of Spain (Espasa), a devastating essay for all the myths on which the national identity has been built. To say that of invention without the intention of offending: all modern states have had to create their identity in the last two centuries with fanciful readings of their past. Only some (France) have been more successful than others (Spain). “France also accused, in the 19th century, problems of cohesion, national sentiment and linguistic unity. Even in 1870, they could not recruit peasants for the Army because they did not understand their speech. There were no reasons why Spain could not follow the same path ”.

The underlying problem, he argues in his book, is that “to unite Spain, the nation had to be invented, trying, at the same time, to accept in it a thousand years of diversity and contradiction.” The British author openly refutes each and every one of the national myths: from Sagunto and Numancia to Covadonga and Lepanto, figures as ambiguous as El Cid, concepts as diffuse as the Hispanic race or the discourse of inexorable decadence.

Franco had no ideology because he knew nothing about anything. In the winners of the Civil War there was no culture, except for some intelligent Falangists like José Antonio

The greatest myth of all may be the reconquest. Henry Kamen explains why everything that happened in the Iberian Peninsula over eight centuries cannot be considered the same phenomenon. “No military campaign in the history of mankind has lasted so long.” The same term Reconquista does not appear until 1796. And it has been used since then by conservatives “to underline the supposed glory of Spain, using a wrong concept to serve an ideology,” he says.

The circumstances of the taking of Granada in 1492 have nothing to do with those that decided the battle of Navas de Tolosa, almost three centuries before and in the context of an international crusade. “Fernando and Isabel did not resume a process that had been interrupted, but rather began a different stage,” he says. For not going back further, to the Pelayo rebellion in Covadonga, never documented and probably fictitious. Nor does Kamen buy the tale of an idealized Al-Andalus, the work of 19th century foreign romantics fascinated by the Islamic heritage in Spain. The splendor of Al-Andalus, he says, is limited to a very brief period in Córdoba, in the 10th century, and a later one in Granada.

British historian Henry A. Kamen. victor sainz

The Catholic Monarchs have been a national symbol for some and for others: for the liberals of the XIX century they were exemplary monarchs in contrast to those who succeeded them, who were foreigners, incompetent and absolutists; then it is Franco who puts Isabel la Católica on his private altar. “When I was a student, I didn’t like studying Isabel, I thought she was a fascist queen,” he jokes. “In the winners of the Civil War there was no culture, except for some intelligent Falangists like José Antonio. They also did not expect to come to power, so they had to look in the past for the essences of an ideology that did not exist. Franco had no ideology because he didn’t know anything about anything ”.

The author refuses to accept the dynastic union of Castile and Aragon as the founding moment of the Spanish nation. “In reality, he did not even create a state. In the more than two centuries that followed the union of the crowns of Isabel and Fernando, no measure was taken to achieve the political union of the Peninsula ”. It is from 1700 when the Bourbons will undertake political unification, initially only administrative. It was a slow process.

“It was not until the Cortes of Cádiz in 1810 that the spark of patriotism broke out in Spain, but even then the fusion of the provinces into a single nation was a process that depended heavily on myth and legend.” Spain did not have a flag until well into the 19th century, and the Royal march It was not adopted as a hymn until the 20th century, which for the Hispanicist is an indicator of weak national sentiment.

The Bourbon unification did not finish crushing, in his opinion, the localities so deeply rooted in the Peninsula. Kamen shares the criticism that the Spanish identity was built around that of Castile, but argues that Bourbon centralization was so repressive. Catalan, for example, continued to be the common language in the street and in churches after Spanish was imposed at the administrative level.

The British refuses to participate in the controversy between Imperiophobia and Imperiophilia, the books by Elvira Roca Barea and José Luis Villacañas, respectively, with opposite visions of the black legend. And it cuts it off: “I don’t see any reason to use that concept of the black legend. Has no sense. If unpleasant things happened in a country, they will have to be analyzed. And many of the strongest and most forceful criticisms were made by Spaniards ”.

However, Kamen denies that the Inquisition played as important a role as is often considered. He estimates that the Holy Office did not carry out more than 3,000 executions in Spain in its entire history, that it was never deployed throughout the territory and that its role was primarily one of social control. The reason for the cultural and scientific backwardness of Spain cannot be seen there: look better at education. It even relativizes the influence of the Catholic religion in the modern age. In the 16th century, he recalls, the bishops in their writings lamented the people’s ignorance of their own religion. “The Church had power and wealth, but the people had little devotion”, beyond the folkloric manifestations, he says. The story of a deeply Catholic Spain is due to thinkers such as Marcelino Menéndez Pelayo, who at the end of the 19th century “exaggerated the reality about the religiosity of the Spanish in order to confront the anticlerical liberals.”

He has a critical view of the Spanish Empire, but he rejects the possibility of speaking of the “conquest of America.” “There is the misconception that all empires are based on conquest, when after the Roman none were like that.” Colonization was not a conquest, but a company with international participation. On the side of Hernán Cortés, the local population fought against their enemies in America; in the same way that in Flanders troops of many nationalities fought; or the Spanish presence in the Philippines never exceeded a small portion of the territory. “Nor did England conquer India, as it would not have been able to. Today the United States dominates the world without having conquered it”, settles the discussion.

The book is irreverent with the idea of ​​a Spanish nation, but it is no less so with the Catalan independence movement. He is particularly irritated by the myth of September 11, 1714, the fall of Barcelona in the War of the Succession presented as a heroic resistance by the Catalans against Castilian absolutism. “They have prepared a mythical version of the mass uprising of the people; that never happened, it is a total fake ”. What did exist was “a plot, conceived by a handful of Catalan leaders, to invite the British to occupy Catalonia and help separate from Spain.” And he adds: “Did the British find a people eager to free themselves from their Bourbon oppressors? No way”. That conflict, he says, was more like a civil confrontation between Catalans within an international war.

But the same is true of the War of Independence. “These two conflicts have in common that the decisive element was foreign intervention.” Only that from 1808 the English interests were imposed on the French, unlike in 1714. Let us destroy another myth: the Cortes de Cádiz. Kamen refers to José María Blanco White to describe the Constitution of 1812 as “a fantasy on a piece of paper.”

Resident in Barcelona since the 1990s, Kamen is surprised by the recent evolution of Catalanism from nationalism to separatism, which, he believes, was never the same. A classic aspiration of nationalism was “to play a strong role in the destiny of Spain, to be important in Madrid.” Not that. He regrets that the electoral system in Catalonia benefits the countryside over the city, and thus ensures the nationalist dominance of the Parliament. As he regrets the weakness of the central government due to political fragmentation, which in his opinion makes it difficult to find solutions that stabilize the country.

And, after studying all the kings who have passed through Spain, do you think the monarchy has a future today? “I think the current one works very well. It does what it has to do ”. It has a complicated history behind it, yes, because the Spanish “are always expelling kings, inviting or rejecting royal families, and declaring republics”. So that the Spanish monarchy “does not have as much support as the United Kingdom, it is a shame, but it is a very important institution that must be maintained.”