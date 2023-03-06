Prince Henry of England takes advantage of any opportunity to continue revealing more details of his life, as he already did in his memoirs, published last January, and to obtain economic profit from it. In a conversation with the Canadian doctor and writer Gabor Maté, he revealed his relationship with drugs such as cocaine, alcohol and marijuana, and how the latter specifically became his salvation at a difficult time in his life. of the. “I started consuming it recreationally and then I realized how good it was for me,” confessed the Duke of Sussex on the night of Saturday March 4 in the interview, broadcast live via Zoom, to which they had access those spectators who paid 19 euros.

“It brought me a feeling of relaxation, relief and comfort. I would say that it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that helped me deal with the traumas and pains of the past”, added Enrique in the talk with Maté. Those who paid to see the conversation with the doctor were also given a copy of In the shadow and they could also buy the doctor’s latest book.

It is not the first time that the Duke of Sussex has spoken openly about drug use. Enrique already admits in his memories that he took cocaine as a teenager, smoked weed and tried hallucinogenic mushrooms at the house of actress Courteney Cox, who recently denied it in an interview with the magazine Variety.

Meghan Markle and Britain’s Prince Harry at a Young Leaders Forum in Manchester, UK, on ​​September 5, 2022. OLI SCARFF (AFP)

Prince Harry also admitted that for him the consumption of alcohol and cocaine had been “something more social” and complained about peer pressure in his student days around drinking. The new statements by the youngest son of Carlos III have already raised some bubbles among anti-drug activists in the United Kingdom. “The messages that drugs can help you cope with difficult situations are worrying, as they can influence the behavior of young people, who are much more vulnerable,” said Fiona Spargo-Mabbs, spokeswoman and founder of the association against drug addiction. Daniel Spargo-Mabbs Foundationin an interview with the newspaper British The Times.

The youngest son of Carlos III also wanted to talk about what it meant for him and his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as for their two children, Archie and Lilibet, aged three and one, to become independent from the British royal family in 2020. “I lost a lot, but I have also gained a lot and I feel grateful to see my children grow up here and see what they are like”, he explained about his move to Canada, to later move to the United States. “I don’t see how that would have been possible in that environment,” he added, referring to how Archie and Lilibet are now growing up happily in California. The Duke of Sussex also admitted that his personal experience will help him be a better father, having learned enough not to pass on any “negative experience” to his descendants.

Another confession that Enrique from England dared to make in the same interview was how a fight with Meghan Markle, whom he married in 2018, helped him realize that he needed therapy and bet on their relationship. “I was trapped in this world and she, who was from a different world, helped me out,” the duke admits.

The latest rudeness of the British royal family to Prince Henry of England and Meghan Markle has been the express request of the King of England to vacate Frogmore Cottage, the house that the couple occupied before moving to America, in order to allow Prince Andrew live there, according to exclusive advance the sun. It remains to be seen if the Dukes of Sussex will attend the coronation as monarch of Carlos III, which will be held on May 6 in London, and to which, according to their spokesmen, they have been invited.