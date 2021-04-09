D.he controversy is not new. When the Henry Ford Building at the Free University of Berlin reopened in 2007 after a thorough renovation, critics demanded that the building be renamed from 1952 to 1954 according to the architects’ plans Franz-Heinrich Sobotka and Gustav Müller erected central building on the Dahlem campus. Last year the General Student Committee of the FU took up the old demand again: after all, the building was named after Henry Ford (1863 to 1947), the founder of the Ford Motor Company, a notorious anti-Semite who had close ties to the Nazi regime.

The FU Presidium refused to rename it and, as in 2007, pointed out that the building was named after Henry Ford II (1917 to 1987), the grandson of the company founder, who, as chairman of the Ford Foundation’s board of trustees, was responsible for promoting the new building (at that time the equivalent of 8.1 million D-Marks) approved. The Asta representatives replied that there was no evidence of this naming in the university archives. In addition, the building was financed in any case from the assets of the elder Henry Ford, who also employed forced labor from concentration camps in his German plants.