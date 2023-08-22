Paris (Reuters)

The French Football Federation announced in a statement that former French striker Thierry Henry has been appointed coach of the U-21 national team until 2025.

The Arsenal star will lead the team at the Olympic Games in Paris next year, replacing Sylvain Ripoll, who was sacked after France’s early exit from this year’s Under-21 European Championship.

Gerald Baticle, former coach of Angers, joins Henry’s coaching staff as assistant coach.

Henry, France’s second-leading scorer ever, returns to the world of coaching after leaving his post as assistant coach for Belgium after last year’s World Cup.

Henry, 46, had previously played with Barcelona, ​​​​and previously coached the youth team at Arsenal, in addition to Monaco, the competitor in the French first division, and Montreal, which plays in the American League.

Henry ended his career in 2014, and he is Arsenal’s top scorer throughout the ages, with a score of 228 goals, after he played 123 international matches, and scored 51 goals with the French national team.

Henry’s first appearance in training the under-21 national team will be in a friendly match against Denmark on September 7, before France faces Slovenia in the European Championship qualifiers, four days later.