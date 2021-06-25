The story is unbelievable, but it really happened. How many times did it happen to you as a child to go to school dressed as your favorite superhero? We imagine many (especially in the vicinity of the carnival), the same has decided to do the little Thomas (7 years), dressing up as his own idol, that is Superman.

The teachers, at the sight of the inappropriate clothing for the teaching rooms, asked the child why he had decided to dress in this way. Little Thomas’s answer will surprise you:

Well, because my uncle is Superman.

Clearly the teachers not only did not believe the boy’s words, but they called his parents (in view of an exemplary punishment, since it would not be the first time he tells lies) and reiterated that the DC superhero does not exist in reality. But the story does not end here.

After being informed of the incident, Thomas’s mother decided to send her brother-in-law to pick up her baby from school, a certain Henry Cavill, the very interpreter of Superman film adaptations DC and Warner Bros.

Seeing the well-known British actor arrive, the child’s classmates and teachers themselves realized that Thomas had simply been telling the truth. The news was confirmed in the last few hours by Cavill himself, reiterating that he had saved his nephew from a bad punishment, given his reputation for “telling lies”.

