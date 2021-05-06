The British actor is increasingly far from giving life to Superman, one of the most popular and beloved characters of the comics. This Tuesday, May 5, it was revealed that Warner Bros has begun looking for a new actor for the role.

At the end of February, it was detailed that the ‘Man of Steel’ of the DC Comics Expanded Universe would have a reboot, but with an Afro-descendant actor.

Black superman

According to the report of the American medium The Hollywood Reporter, Warner and DC They are determined to hire an Afro-descendant director to work on what will be the first film incarnation of Superman with an actor of color. At the moment the names of Steven Caple Jr., JD Dillard, Regina King and Shaka King as filmmakers.

Fans call on Henry Cavill

With the hashtag #HenryCavillSuperman, Henry Cavill fans have already started a campaign after learning about this new production. A petition was even opened on Change.org to express support for the actor.

Cavill as Hercules?

You wouldn’t have to wait long to see the actor playing another superhero. For a few days it has transpired that Cavill could join the ranks of Marvel much earlier than his fans believe, as he would give life to a mythical character.

The versions suggest that in the new film Thor an expansion of the mythological gods would be carried out and Zeus (who would be played by Russell Crowe) and would be incorporated, among others, Hercules, son of Zeus, presumed to be played by Cavill.