Henry cavill became the sniffing of husbandos for video game lovers, especially after participating in the series of The witcher What Geralt of Rivia.

We know that the actor is gamer and he has great knowledge of the industry, so they have already sought him out for projects related to the subject.

The last of them seems to have been revealed by accident thanks to a photo of Henry cavill, where we see it with an important element that links it to the saga of Mass Effect.

Henry cavill He is usually very active in his social networks, where he shares small moments of his daily life and even work.

One of his most recent posts broke fans of the videogames, since he hid a reference that would link him directly with a series or movie of Mass effect.

This image shows the actor while they fix his hair and shows that he is working on a new project, but what draws attention is the writing on the corner, which GamePressure managed to decipher thanks to a program.

Thanks to an image editing program, they revealed what it said.

Though Henry cavill does not display the entire document, words can be read ‘Cerberus’, ‘Reaper’, ‘Geth’ and ‘Tali’Zorah’, which belong to the saga of Mass Effect.

Henry Cavill’s text belongs to Mass Effect 3

The team of GamePressure discovered that this text belongs to the article of Wikipedia of the third installment, and says the following.

Following the events on Tuchanka and a failed coup by Cerberus to seize the Citadel, the Quarians offer their support to the Alliance if Shepard helps them regain their home planet, Rannoch, from the Geth. With the help of a quarian, either Tali’Zorah or Admiral Daro’Xen, Shepard boards a Geth battleship and rescues a captive Geth unit, be it Legion or a facsimile occupied by a Geth Virtual Intelligence (VI), then deactivates Reaper’s control signal over the geth ‘.

At the moment we do not know if this supposed project is about a series or a movie, although we are very excited about the possibility of seeing Henry cavill in other live action gamer.

What do you think it is?

