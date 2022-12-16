Henry Cavill will not return to Netflix’s The Witcher show, Variety you have confirmed.

Some had speculated (hoped?) Cavill would reprise his much-loved role as Geralt after Warner Bros. ditched him as Superman.

In October, Netflix announced The Witcher Season 4 and Cavill’s exit from the show.

Season 3 has yet to air on the streaming service, but we know Cavill will be replaced as titular monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia by Liam Hemsworth, most famous for playing Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games movie series.

Cavill exited the show having recently announced his return to the role of Superman for DC.

But then director James Gunn, now in charge of the DC cinematic universe, confirmed Cavill’s run as Superman is officially over, much to the disappointment of fans and, clearly, cavill himself.

Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life by him, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

There’s all sorts of speculation about Cavill’s exit from The Witcher and his once-cemented return to Superman. This month, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich disputed claims the show’s writers “mocked the books”, supposedly upsetting Cavill in the process.

The furore began when writer Beau DeMayo – who’s now working on X-Men ’97 – said Some of his colleagues in The Witcher’s writing room “actively mocked” the source material written by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Even Doug Cockle, the actor renowned for portraying Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher series of video games, has said he’s sad to see Henry Cavill leave The Witcher Netflix show.

Now, Netflix is ​​doing what it can to reassure fans that, while this will clearly be a change for the series, it will also bring a “different energy” to the show.

All this leaves Cavill free to do other stuff that isn’t The Witcher and isn’t Superman, like a Warhammer 40,000 series for Amazon!

Oh well, Cavill can at least console himself with the knowledge his lovely dog’s now in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, courtesy of its new-gen update.