Abandoned his role since Witchers in the series of the same name we were all ready to see Henry Cavill return to the big screen as theMan of Steel; well it won’t be like that. The DC Extended Universe is now in the hands of James Gunn and it seems that in the famous director’s programs there is no Cavill to wear the tights of the Krypton superhero.

James Gunn would like to start from scratch and this would impose a clear detachment from the cast so far seen as the protagonist. The new Superman will be a younger version of the Man of Steel that will give the director the opportunity to develop a completely new storyline. From the first appearance in the role of him it seemed the tights were sewn on the body of Henry Cavill but, now that the actor is forced to abandon the character, for fans of The Witcher a small crack opens. Cavill doesn’t seem willing to change his mind but until they formalize the replacement with Liam Hemsworth that door seems to remain open.

Despite the certain disappointment of all the most ardent fans of Henry Cavill’s Superman, the actor seems to have taken it quite well, he writes on Twitter that a phase has come to an end and that evidently now is no longer his moment. The time has come for Superman to hand over the mantle and for us to hope that the successor is up to the previous one.