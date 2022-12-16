Henry Cavill’s life has taken many turns in recent months. After the premiere of Black Adamthe British actor confirmed that he would reprise the role of Superman in the DCU, but would have to put aside his work as Geralt in the series of The Witcher. However, when it becomes known that his plans with Warner Bros. have been destroyed, many wonder if we will see him again on the Netflix show and, unfortunately this will not be the case.

According to Variety, Henry Cavill will not return as Geralt of Rivia for the fourth season of The Witcher. Instead, Netflix has committed to Liam Hemsworth in this role. This was what was said about it:

“Henry is an extraordinary Geralt and I think Liam will continue to be an extraordinary Geralt as well. There’s been a legacy of amazing, iconic characters where the actors have changed and we’re very optimistic about that. We will continue to honor the IP, the fans, the storytelling, all the time.”

However, all is not lost for Cavill. While we won’t be seeing the actor as Superman and Geralt, roles he clearly liked, recently confirmed who will star in an adaptation of Warhammer 40,000something he confirmed with this message:

“For 30 years I have dreamed of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action. Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel I have the skill set and experience to bring a Warhammer cinematic universe to life. Partnering with Natalie Viscuso on Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home on Amazon. And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to stay true to the massive reach of Warhammer. To all you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I strive to bring you something fantastic that, until now, has not been seen. Our first steps are to find our Filmmaker/Creator/Writer. Watch this space, my friends. For the emperor!”

Thus, It is clear that when one door closes, another opens.. On related topics, you can learn about this new step for Cavill here.

Editor’s Note:

It’s a real shame what happened to Henry Cavill in the last few months. We all agreed that the actor did a great job as Superman and Geralt, and while his future in Warhammer 40,000 sounds promising, it may not be the path many would have liked to see.

Via: Variety