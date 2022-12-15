Two months ago Henry Cavill announced to the world that he would be returning as Superman, within the DC cinematic universe. Now, however, that is no longer the case. The actor has revealed that the company no longer intends to give space to his Superman.

The information was shared by Henry Cavill via Instagramwhere he wrote: “Just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and I have sad news for everyone. Apparently, I won’t be returning as Superman. [Tutto questo avviene] after being told by the firm to announce my return in October, prior to their hiring; this news is not easy to break, but such is life. The changing of the guard is always something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and everyone involved with the new universe the best of luck and all the happiness in the world.”

“For those who have been by my side for years…we may be sad for a while, but then we have to remember that Superman is always around. Everything he represents still exists and the examples he created for us are still here! My turn to don the cape is over, but what Superman means will never end. It’s been a fun journey with all of you, with his ups and downs.”

This information had already emerged through some rumors that had been commented on by James Gunn himself. Now, however, we have definitive confirmation of what is happening.