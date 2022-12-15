In recent weeks, interesting information has been shared about the future of DC Comics in the world of movies, since it has been mentioned that Wonder Woman 3 has been removed from the program. And now the CEO of the company, James Gunntalks about the next Superman movie, albeit with the news that henry cavill will not participate

However, there is a reason behind this, since the next film related to the man of steel is about a young version of the character a prequel before the first tape with cavill. That’s not to say we’re going to see the Kryptionian being sent back in his pod, but it’s going to be about his early years as a hero.

This mentioned Gunn Regarding the new movie:

Peter and I have a DC slate out of the box, which we couldn’t be more excited about; we will be able to share exciting information about our first projects early in the new year.

Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life by him, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

It is worth mentioning that the original actor continues with his role, only that he will appear in projects where the character is being talked about in the present tense, so we would see him in the next big movie of the character. To this we can add the cameos that he would have on tapes of The Justice Leagueas well as adaptations of other superheroes.

Update:

Cavill confirmed that he will not be participating in the next Superman productions at the moment, although what he mentions is not so clear. Well, Gunn made it clear that it is the character in the young version of him, but in his Instagram post he implies that he will never return. For now, the matter is diffuse.

Editor’s note: I was alarmed too when I found out about this, but then I was relieved to learn that this is a movie with a young Superman. That means that Cavill will continue to be the character but in his adult stage.