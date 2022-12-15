DC Comics began to build a universe this century, in this we saw Henry Cavill as Superman and Jason Momoa as AquamanHowever, it seems that a new era is about to begin and now it is time to build a new DCEU that contemplates new edges of the stories, so the end of Superman has come.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are the leaders of the newly created DC Studios, they are the co-CEOs and it seems that the plan they have is to create an expectation of the new DCEU of approximately ten years.

Among the new plans that the bina has, there is a project that will present Superman in his younger years, Henry Cavill was expected to return to play the hero, however, the new DCEU will go for a different vibe, and it will require a new actor to convey it.

How does Superman feel about it?

There is still no more information about the film, however, Henry Cavill posted on his instagram how he took the news:

“I just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and I have sad news for everyone. It is certain that I will not return as Superman.” Cavill wroteand also I reiterate that I wish all the success in the world to the new plans of the directors:

“After being told by the studio to announce my comeback in October, before I was hired, it’s obvious that this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. Change of plans is something that happens. I respect it. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them, and everyone involved with the new universe, the best of luck and the happiest of fortunes.”

Although, on the other hand, he was sincere and He expressed the sadness he feels when leaving the role, He also thanked all the fans:

“For those who have stood by me through the years… we may cry a little, but then we must remember… Superman still exists. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he gives us are still there! My turn to wear the cape is over, but what Superman represents never will. It’s been fun going on this journey with all of you, so now let’s keep going and up.”

So while Henry Cavill feels very sad about having to step aside from his role as Superman, accept that the new DCEU requires changes that will only be flattering.

for his part Gunn and Safran are very enthusiastic about their new projects and they mention that they will protect and build heroes that we are all capable of continuing to love.

What is the last Henry Cavill movie?

The last film that had the participation of Henry Cavill is Enola Holmes 2, in which the actor played Sherlock Holmes.

The next film in which he will act is The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare by British director Guy Ritchie and will be released in 2023. In addition, the third season of The Witcher that will still have Cavill as the protagonist, this is expected for the summer of 2023.

