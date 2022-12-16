Lately Henry Cavill has been the focus of the media for sad news. Nevertheless, CD project had an excellent gesture with the actor, in honor of the appreciation that he has shown for The Witcher, their jewel video game saga, and as a tribute they decided to include their puppy in the new game patch.

We know that Henry Cavill does not leave home without Kal, his puppy, who is a beautiful black American Akita with some white spots. The information we have about him is that the actor relies on his pet and appreciates him for providing him with a company that provides security.

So it’s not classified information that Henry Cavill and his puppy are an inseparable duo, so Kal was not missing on the set of The Witcher. However, after so much bad news about the actor’s most beloved roles, CD Projekt made some adjustments.

The update of The Witcher 3 In The Eternal Fire’s Shadow will bring Henry Cavill’s puppy to Devil’s Pit. Only for players who are able to get the “good” ending in the new mission.

Philip Weber, CD Projetk’s Lead Mission Designer mentioned the following:

“With the sad news about Henry Cavill’s role as Superman today, it’s nice that we have a little chance to show our appreciation for the great passion and enthusiasm that Henry showed for The Witcher.”

So let’s hope their grand gesture lifts Cavill’s spirits a bit.

Henry Cavill will no longer be Geralt of Rivia, nor Superman

The beginning of the tragic eventualities was that Henry Cavill announced that he would stop playing Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season of The Witcher, the series produced by Netflix.

After that, the restructuring of DC Studios and the actor sadly reported that he had to say goodbye to his glorious role as Superman:

“I just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and this is sad news for everyone. After all, I’m not coming back as Superman. Although the studio told me to announce my return in October, before I was hired. This news is not the easiest, but such is life. Change of plans is something that happens.”

We know that Henry Cavill especially appreciated playing these two roles, however, now he had to say goodbye to both.

