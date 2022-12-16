Yesterday the fans of henry cavill received bad news, since the author’s farewell was confirmed as the character of Superman, a statement he gave through his Instagram profile. And although many think that she does not have pending work, it seems that this is not the case, because hours ago her participation was confirmed for a new series of Prime Video.

cavill will team up to star in and produce an adaptation of Warhammer 40,000. , the popular fantasy and sci-fi miniature war game that is installed in Amazon. The company is in final talks for the rights to the game, produced by Games Workshopthis after months of negotiations so that no one takes it away.

The setting of the game is 40,000 years in the future where the situation is really dark. Human civilization has stopped progressing and is in an endless war with aliens and magical beings, with gods and demons figuring in a theological class system.

At the moment the cast has not been confirmed and neither have the writers of it, although Vertigo Entertainment is attached as executive producer. For now, before the news breaks globally, the million-dollar company has to reach the final deal to get the rights.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter

Editor’s note: It is sad that poor Cavill has been left without many options, sadder because his departure from The Witcher series would have been given to be able to play Superman. And now, he is not going to give life to Geralt de Rivia or Clark Kent.