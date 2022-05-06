Before playing the latest Superman, being Netflix’s sexy warlock or the current movie reincarnation of the investigator Sherlock Holmes, henry cavill he was a stranger. But, luckily for everyone, the British became a world star in a short time.

Earl, Duke and more

Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill was born on May 5, 1983 in Saint Helier, Jersey, a British Crown dependency located in the Channel Islands. The son of a stockbroker and a bank secretary, he is the fourth of five children. Since his school years, acting was born in him.

It was in 2001, when he was 18 years old, that he appeared on the big screen, in the Italian production “Laguna”. Then came characters in “The Revenge of the Count of Monte Cristo” (2002) and “Tristan and Isolde” (2006), until the role of Charles Brandon, 1st Duke of Suffolk, in the television series “The Tudors” (from 2007 to 2010), which meant its international takeoff.

Thanks to the period series, the tapes “Stardust” (2007), “If things work” (by Woody Allen, 2009), “The Town Creek Massacre” (by Joel Schumacher, 2009), “Immortals” (2011 ) and “The cold light of day” (2012).

Henry Cavill was Charles Brandon, 1st Duke of Suffolk, in the television series “The Tudors” (from 2007 to 2010). Photo: Flick.

The superhero that changed his life and career

It was in 2013 that his life changed forever, because in that year he became the Superman of “The Man of Steel” by Zack Snyder, a role he repeated again in “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), “Justice League” (2017) and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021).

Between tape and tape of the ‘Man of Steel’, he also did “Operation UNCLE” (by Guy Ritchie, 2015) and was the villain in “Mission Impossible: Fallout” (2018).

It would be in 2013, that Cavill’s life changed forever when he became Superman. Photo: Warner Bros.

The Witcher and the Investigator on Netflix

In 2019 he became the witcher Geralt of Rivia in the adaptation of Netflix’s “The Witcher”, novels by Andrzej Sapkowski and video games by CD Projekt. For the platform, he also brought to life the classic British investigator Sherlock Holmes in “Enola Holmes” (2020), whose sequel is expected by the end of 2022. The film “Argylle” is also about to be released.

Cavill is Geralt of Rivia in the adaptation of “The Witcher”. Photo: Netflix.

#HenryCavillSuperman

In addition to congratulating him on his birthday, DC fans took the opportunity to ask again for the return of the actor as the ‘Man of Steel’, after carrying out campaigns on social networks under the hashtag “#HenryCavillSuperman”.

The latest rumors assure that director JJ Abrams will develop with Warner Bros. a solo Superman movie, in the style of “Joker” or “The Batman”, and that the filmmaker has Henry Cavill in mind to reincarnate the superhero. We all cross our fingers.