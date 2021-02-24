Henry Cavill – he of The Witcher, Superman, and muscular PC-building hijinks fame – has teased a new “secret project” that very much appears to be Mass Effect related.

News of the mysterious project first surfaced on Cavill’s Instagram page, where, beneath a black and white shot of himself enjoying some quality hair and makeup time on the set of The Witcher, the man wrote, “Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it …. Guess you ‘ll have to wait and see. “

The papers in question loitered in the corner of the frame, with just a couple of dozen extremely blurry words visible – none of which appeared to reveal very much at all at first glance. However, cunning sleuths over at Gamepressure discovered the blur could be successfully unblurred by running the image through Focus Magic – a software tool predominantly designed to remove unwanted blur from home snaps rather than reveal closely guarded industry secrets.

Henry Cavill & the Pages of Unrevealed Truth.

The end result was, it’s fair to say, a bit of a surprise, revealing words such as Cerberus, Reaper, Geth, and Tali’Zorah – all unmistakably from the Mass Effect universe, and, as Gamepressure also noted, all forming a paragraph taken directly from the Mass Effect 3 Wikipedia page.

What this actually means in real terms is anyone’s guess, of course. Is it the preamble to a treatment for a new Mass Effect TV adaptation? Words related to a potential speaking part for Cavill in the new Mass Effect game? Or perhaps it’s something else entirely – research for Cavill’s first attempts at Mass Effect fan-fiction, or simply a crafty, and knowingly nerdy, ruse.

Time will presumably tell. But until then, there’s the small matter of Netflix’s second season of The Witcher, which is currently filming for a tentative 2021 release.