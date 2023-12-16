Henry Cavill has won the hearts of a huge number of people for his performances as Geralt of Rivia and superman. However, the actor has lost these two roles in an instant that he feels unfair. Fortunately, It seems that this could open the doors to the MCUand the actor already has in mind the hero he would love to bring to life.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter about his extensive career, Cavill was asked about the possibility of appearing in the MCU. About, The actor mentioned that he would love, and would even like to bring Captain Britain to life, something that fans have demanded for years. This is what he said about it:

“I will never say a Marvel character is already being played by someone else because everyone is doing a great job. However, I have the Internet and I've seen various rumors about Captain Britain and it would be really fun to make a cool, modern version of that, the same way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about it and I love being English.”

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no information from Marvel about the possibility of seeing Cavill in the MCU. However, as this universe expands with new productions, The possibility of this happening in the future is not ruled out.and if so, we hope that the actor manages to maintain this role for a while.

Let us remember that Henry Cavill intended to play Superman in the DCEU's Snyderverse. However, as Zack Snyder's plans fell apart, it seems like no one knew what to do with this character. It wasn't until the post-credits scene of Black Adam that we had the opportunity to see Cavill in this role once again. After his return was announced, It had been promised that the actor would have a great weight in the future of this cinematographic universe. However, none of this became a reality.

Shortly after his return as Superman was announced, James Gunn became the co-president of DC Studios. This gave rise to a strong restructuring, where it was announced that The DCEU had come to an end, so Henry Cavill's Superman was not going to return. Along with this, the actor had left his role as Geralt of Rivia in the series The Witcher to return to the DCEU. In this way, Cavill lost two great roles in an instant.

Although the actor has not been left without work, it is true that his popularity did suffer a strong blow. On related topics, Henry Cavill almost cried when he said goodbye to him The Witcher. Likewise, this is what the actor would look like as a Saiyan.

Seeing Cavill in the MCU is something that many would like, but it has no place, at least right now. If there is a chance for this character to join the Marvel universe, he would be in a much larger role than Captain Britain, especially considering the existence of Captain Carter.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter