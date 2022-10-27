The return of Henry Cavill as Superman is something that has been expected for years. Not counting the re-recordings of Zack Snyder’s Justice Leaguethe last time we saw the actor wear the blue cape was in 2017. However, with a series of changes on the horizon for DC Films, the british actor finally spoke about playing this role again.

In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cavill spoke about his career, The Witcher, Enola Holmes and his return as Superman. At this point, this is what he commented:

“There is such a bright future ahead of him for the character, and I am very excited to tell a story with a hugely cheerful Superman.”

The important thing here is the “cheerful”. While there were fans of Zack Snyder’s performance, many more complained about this version of the character. However, with his appearance in Black Adam, and with this interview, it is made clear that we will see a hero closer to what we have seen in the comics, where he is a symbol of hope.

Editor’s note:

Although at the moment there is nothing official, I would love it if all star superman was the basis for the character’s next film. More than the action, the focus should be on showing us what makes this hero special, and the hope that he instills in the audience.

