Tudum 2023 was the Netflix event in which they made the most important announcements of the series; however, some took the opportunity to thank their audience and indicate the end of their characters. Henry Cavill did it and announced that he will no longer continue playing Geralt of Rivia in the popular saga “The Witcher“. Although he is the protagonist and parts 4 and 5 are already confirmed, he will not be a part of them.

Henry Cavill says goodbye in tears

Henry Cavill took the stage in Brazil and began to thank all his fans and the people he has worked with along this path. “It has been a pleasure working with all of you. They have added nuances to those characters that sometimes run the risk of being simplified”, was the message he gave. The latter was considered a hint to the creators of the series and they would be responsible for his departure.

In addition to presenting a new video about “The Witcher” 3, he ended his speech by thanking his audience who always supported him. “I will miss them a lot”, was the phrase with which he closed.

This has not generated good acceptance on the part of the audience, who, with the release of the clip, have commented on the subject. “I came in with all the excitement of the previous two seasons, but partly sour about Henry Cavill not continuing,” said one fan. On the other hand, several requested the return of Cavill saying that, without him, it will not be the same.

When will the premiere of “The Witcher 3”?

“The Witcher” 3 opens on June 29, 2023. This has a new trailer and will continue the story of Geralt de Rivia.