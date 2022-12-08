Nothing is more certain than change: they know it well at home Warner Stocks which, thanks to the two new CEO for the DC Studios Gunn and Safran, is making major changes to its DC Universe.

Henry Cavillstar of Superman, was back on the scene after the cameo in Black Adams with a gauntlet thrown at Egypt’s new anti-hero.

However, what is happening in the DC house is “big stuff” and the long-term renovations of the house do not seem to include the second chapter of Man of Steel anymore.

It would also appear, according to The Hollywood Reporter report, that Henry Cavill actually shot his cameo for The Flash movie starring the debated Ezra Miller but that the production house is strongly undecided on the publication of this cameo.

The upheavals don’t end there since even Wonder Woman 3 risks cancellation, again due to this long-term plan by the two new CEOs of the project who will shortly present everything.

It seems, however, that the cameo of Aquaman And Wonder Woman in the film of The Flash is confirmed (the film, to be released on June 16th will talk about time travel) although it would seem that Jason Momoa will no longer play the role of the King of Atlantis but those of the space assassin Lobe.