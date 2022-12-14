Henry Cavill is known for his film roles as Superman to Sherlock Holmes, although after his departure from The Witcher Several important details of the actor’s personality were revealed, who is a committed gamer and in an interview revealed how many hours a day he dedicates to his hobby.

In an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Henry Cavill talked about how much he enjoys playing video games and the time he spends on them, it seems like at least four hours a day —or more— on his gaming PC.

One of Henry Cavill’s favorite video games

He even revealed that Total War: Warhammer 3 is the title with which it is turned on at the moment. Although, it is not the first time that Henry Cavill talks about the specific hobbies he has, for example, in The Graham Norton Show he commented that he collected and painted board game figures.

“After you paint the figures, for example, you put them together in little armies and fight someone else’s army. Actually, it’s fun! It sounds ridiculous, but it’s fun,” Henry Cavill commented happily.

Source: SEGA

Furthermore, on the other hand, after the controversy of abandoning the filming of The Witcher, the actor commented that he was a big fan of the game —and the book saga on which it is based— and that due to inconsistencies in the script for the following season, Cavill preferred to leave.

So it’s very clear that the superhero is a purist fan of video games.

They also asked him if he played with friends, and actor Tom Holland who was in the room immediately signed up. Although there was no response, so we still don’t know what kind of player Cavill is, perhaps he is a bit more of a loner and prefers single player installments.

Total War: Warhammer 3

It is a strategy game based on tactics and turns in real time. It was developed by Creative Assembly and published by Sega. It came out on February 17, 2022.

Delivery is for Mac OS and Windows only.

It has had an excellent reception.

