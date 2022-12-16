It’s happening! Please let it be happening? Okay, this better happen.

Henry Cavill is reportedly set to star in a Warhammer 40,000 series at Amazon.

According to hollywood reporterCavill is “attached to star and executive produce a series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000”, with Amazon in “final talks” with Games Workshop for the rights after “months” of negotiations and fending off rivals like the Emperor holding back the demonic forces of the warp for all humanity.

To be clear: this isn’t a done deal, and as you’d expect of a project yet to be confirmed, no writers or showrunners are attached. But it sounds like it’s happening. Please let it be happening!

Cavill, fresh from being dumped by DC as Superman and ditching Netflix as Geralt, is the perfect person to spearhead a Warhammer 40,000 series. He is, famously, well into Warhammer 40,000, and often talks about it in interviews.

Like me, Cavill is a Warhammer 40,000 lore nerd, so please indulge me for a paragraph or two as I speculate about what this Amazon TV series may end up being.

The obvious setting is Warhammer 40,000’s most famous story: The Horus Heresy. Spoilers for The Horus Heresy to follow!

Henry Cavill talks about Warhammer on The Graham Norton Show.

The Horus Heresy takes place 10,000 years before the current setting 40,000 years in the future, and runs through the bitter Space Marine civil war that almost destroyed the Imperium of Man.

The Horus Heresy is about a super powerful Space Marine called Horus who ends up turning traitor in a bid to dethrone the God Emperor himself. Powered by the Chaos Gods, Horus and a whole bunch of Space Marines invade Terra (future Earth), which is desperately defended by those legions who remain loyal to the Emperor.

In a dramatic climax, the Emperor kills Horus but is mortally wounded in the process. The Emperor ends up little more than a corpse on a throne and the Imperium of Man a fractured mess. Suffice it to say, everything goes to (even more) shit over the course of the next 10,000 years, which leads us to the current grim dark setting in which there is only war.

Games Workshop recently released a superb trailer for the Horus Heresy tabletop game, which gives you an idea of ​​what I think this Amazon show should be all about. Imagine all this, the sheer scale of Warhammer 40,000, translated to live action backed by Amazon’s billions. It really is dreamland stuff for fans of the universe.

So, what’s left to wonder? Who Cavill will play, of course. My money’s on Horus himself. A tragic figure, the Emperor’s greatest son is the star of the show, and I’m sure Cavill would be interested in being a part of that. But then who would play the Emperor? The other primaries? Malcador the Sigillite?

If it wasn’t clear by now, I’m pumped. Please let this be good…