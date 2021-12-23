Henry cavill seems to be very happy embodying Geralt of Rivia in the series of The witcher from Netflix, but it seems that he has another franchise in his sights and it is nothing less to which he belongs Red dead redemption.

That is something that this English interpreter revealed in an interview with a well-known medium. Among the questions they asked him was which game he would like to see made into a movie or series of Netflix and that he starred.

Henry Cavill is barely playing Red Dead Redemption 2

The first thing you answered Cavill it was ‘hmmm … aww, that’s so good’. He continued saying ‘well that’s tricky, because you’re linking an IP and a company, which is a difficult thing to do’.

The above complemented it by adding ‘[…]so I certainly don’t want to get into a corner with that, but there are a lot of games out there… ‘. It seems that this approach made him think a bit, but he replied in a very accurate way.

Henry cavill revealed ‘I actually started playing Red Dead Redemption 2 – I know I was a little late to that party – but I started playing it and I’m really enjoying it.’.

He is not very wrong, since the game came out on October 26, 2018 in PS4 Y Xbox One; a PC arrived on November 5, 2019.

It is after that he commented ‘So I think it would be fun to turn something like that into a movie’. So now this cowboy story appeals to him.

The actor has an interest in the franchise but Rockstar Games must decide

This artist ended by saying ‘Yes! Western Cavill, huh? ‘. It would cost nothing to Cavill play a cowboy. In fact, he has already demonstrated his acting skills on more than one occasion.

In addition to participating in The witcher is who plays Superman in the movies of DC Films Y Warner Bros. But it also gave life to Napoleon Solo in The Man from UNCLE, as well as August Walker / John Lark in the film of Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Without neglecting their participation as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes and his role as Charles brandon in the television series of The Tudors.

Yes OK Cavill are interested in participating in a production of Red Dead Redemption 2 for the cinema or TV, it would be necessary to see if by chance Rockstar games so is it. They have the rights to the franchise and only they can determine if something like this could come true. We’ll see what happens.

