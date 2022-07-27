“witcher“, starring henry cavillis one of the series that has gained a lot of popularity since its premiere in Netflix. Among so much action and fantasy, the story introduced us to the sorcerer Geralt of Rivia whose mission is to destroy the monsters in his world.

To the sadness of the fans, the production stopped the filming of its third season after Henry Cavill tested positive for COVID-19 on July 25. According to Redanian Intelligence, this happened before the recording of a popular battle from the books that he draws inspiration from.

When does “The witcher 3” premiere?

The showrunner of the series, Lauren Hissrich, anticipated that the third season was planned to arrive at the end of the year. However, the new delay predicts that we would be seeing the result by the beginning of 2023.

This is not the first time that the pandemic has affected production. In 2020, the shooting of the second installment was postponed so much that its release was postponed until December 2021.

What will we see in the third season?

Cirila de Cintra has become the focus of almost every major faction on the continent since she was revealed to be alive. Her presence threatens not only the Brotherhood of Sorcerers, but also some of the members of the northern kingdoms.

The return of Ciri’s father explains why Nilfgaard has been hunting the young princess. Tired of his failures and lust for power, Emhyr var Emreis decides to take control of the situation and head north once and for all.