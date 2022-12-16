After the rumors of the last few hours, Amazon Studios today announced that Henry Cavillthe famous English actor who among his past works also includes roles such as Geralt of Rivia in the first two seasons of The Witcher, or Sherlock Holmes in the two Enola Holmes films, will be part of the project linked to Warhammer.

There news arrives directly with a official statementproposed on the site of Warhammer Communitywhere the project that will feature the immensely popular Games Workshop IP, to which Amazon Studios has been awarded the rights, is presented in general.

Henry Cavill, it is known, is a huge Warhammer fanand will fill not only the role of main star of the project, but also his knowledge of the lore to hold that of Executive producer. In the press release, at the beginning, it is also specified that the Amazon Studios project which includes the rights to Warhammer, it will unravel through multiple Amazon Entertainment businessesso we could expect more than one product about it, between movie, TV seriesAnd who knows what else. For that, we’ll have to wait for official specs and announcements.

To support Cavill in the role of executive producer there will be Vertigo Entertainmentalongside also Andie Smillie from GAW extension And Max Bottrill from Amazon Studios.

This is Amazon’s first major coup on this scale, with the Warhammer franchise for entertainment and thumbnail quality it is unquestionably at the top of the world rankings for most of its users. Such a franchise was born almost 40 years agogrowing and expanding gradually, thanks to miniatures, books, board games, animation products, video games, and many other licensed products.

The first of these products it seems will be dedicated to Warhammer 40,000which for those not accustomed to the world of Games Workshop miniatures and its lore, is set in a distant future in which humanity stands in the balance, straddling what could be the brightest of futures, or the darkest era ever. Ambition, humanity, hordes of aliens, the corruption of the gods, are just some of the peculiar characteristics of 40,000, which the production will try to reproduce in the best possible way.

Here are Henry Cavill’s statements about it:

I’ve loved Warhammer since I was young, and that makes this moment really special for me. The opportunity to lead this cinematic universe since its inception is both an honor and a responsibility. I couldn’t be more grateful for all the work Vertigo, Amazon and Games Workshop put into making it all happen. A step forward towards the realization of a lifelong dream.

Quoting GAW’s Andy Smillie, finally Warhammer will see everything fans have ever hoped for on screensand above all what they deserve.

Henry Cavill is currently on everyone’s lips, not only for this project, but also for The Witcher and Superman, projects from which he is now far away.