Henry Cavill returns to the screen as the powerful witch Geralt of Rivia in ‘The Witcher’, Netflix’s dark fantasy series that premieres its second season this Friday.

In this story, the remembered ‘Man of Steel’ completely shakes off Superman’s powers, and exchanges the red cape for the armor of Geralt of Rivia, a mutated warlock in a dystopian world, who kills monsters for money and who has the mission to keep Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) safe from the clutches of Nilfgaard, an ambitious man who pursues her due to the secret power she possesses.

The English actor confesses in this interview that, even before landing the role in the series, he was a big fan of the Polish book franchise Andrzej Sapkowski, on which ‘The Witcher’ is based and which When she learned that the streaming platform was planning to bring her to the screen, she did everything to get the role.

“I love the games and the books in the series. I’m definitely a fan. When I was a child, my father read me stories, it was he who awakened in me a taste for fantasy and science fiction genres. When I heard they were doing the show, I called my team and said, “Let’s get this role before someone else seizes the opportunity.” And when Lauren Schmidt (showrunner) joined the team, we kept calling her. I met with her, but I didn’t get the role right away, they went through a long casting process, “she recalls.

In this second season, Geralt of Rivia will take Ciri to Kaer Morhen, a ruined fortress that was looted about seventy years ago and his home as a child. “He wants to protect Ciri and it is the safest place he knows. It is the home of the few remaining warlocks and where Geralt goes to recover and resupply during the winter months. But it is quite a challenge because it can be a dangerous environment, “said the actor, who will experience several emotional changes in his character.

“This time I wanted to show Geralt affectionate. He may not see himself as a father figure, but at least he does see himself as an older brother to Ciri. It was important for my character to maintain a good sense of humor and at the same time be rigorous, intellectual and wise. Throughout the season, I think the relationship between the two changes as she discovers that she can trust him. At first, he is very hesitant to open up because he keeps his own secrets. But Ciri’s inner powers are increasing and it’s something that definitely worries Geralt a lot, ”adds Cavill.

New look

Due to the pandemic and confinement, the entire team of ‘The Witcher’ was forced to shoot this second installment in England. “My favorite location was the Lake district. It’s a beautiful place, it looked like something out of The Lord of the Rings. Being in that environment, on horseback, with costumes, and interacting with the other characters was exciting ”, confesses the interpreter, who also reinforced his wardrobe, especially his armor. “It’s a new look, and the new design makes it so much easier to move and fight,” he says.

In addition, prominent actors such as Khristopher Hivju (‘Game of Thrones’) and Kim Bodnia were brought into the story as Vesemir, the oldest living sorcerer and leader of Kaer Morhen. “Vesemir is Geralt’s guardian, teacher, and father figure. He was the one who raised him, so there is a strong bond between them. Kim Bodnia and I worked hard to try to create a bond between our two characters, a dynamic that felt genuinely caring. We wanted it to be a sensitive relationship, because I think real men are very sensitive, ”he says.

Cavill appreciates the thousands of fans the series has generated in its first season, but is also aware of and respects the naysayers. “During the first season I kept abreast of everything. I saw all the reactions and memes, which I found hilarious. I really enjoy those things a lot. I spend a lot of time reading Reddit and all the forums because I think it is important to listen to the public and pay attention to what they are saying. Even if you didn’t get it right the first time, you can adjust, make adjustments, start working to turn it into something that honors the incredible material Andrzej Sapkowski created. For us, being able to do a season 2 is very exciting and it is something that validates our work. I’m glad that what we’re doing is entertaining ”, he concludes.

