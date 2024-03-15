Deadpool 3 it is, without mincing words, the most anticipated Marvel film of the year: from here the narrative universe of recent times will take an epochal turning point by introducing Wolverine alongside the madman in red. Obviously, under the mask we find Hugh Jackmanthe Australian histrion who will join Ryan Raynolds he too is now a veteran of the superhero role. What if it wasn't just them on the big screen?

Henry Cavill who, as we know, is in negotiations with Marvel for a role in the MCU, could appear in Deadpool 3 and -according to insider CanWeGetSomeToast- he would be in Wolverine's shoes as Variant present in an alternate universe.

I can confirm that Henry Cavill will in fact play a Wolverine variant in 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE'. Fans will be very pleased with his appearance 👀 pic.twitter.com/sFfubvjn2B — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) March 15, 2024

This obviously does not exclude the possibility that Henry Cavill is actually eligible as the next Wolverine, given that the actor Hugh Jackman has repeatedly expressed his desire to leave “the claws” on the tablethinking about his health which as we know is not the best after the skin cancer which (ironically) claimed the most prominent regenerative hero ever!

It would truly be a unique twist if Jackman took over Cavill: the latter, after having renounced (against himself) the role of Supermanand after the end of the collaboration with Netflix to The Witcher (which will continue despite his absence), he could actually do the “hunchback hit” and make a comeback, as the public loves him.