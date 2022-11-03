USA. – Actor Henry Cavill was in a recent podcast interview where he revealed that he was first proposed to play the vampire handsomest in all of American entertainment; Edward Cullen the main character in the film adaptations of Twilight.

The 39-year-old actor became known for his great performance of Superman in the movie of “Iron Man” Nevertheless; It didn’t take long to captivate the audience and also the author of Twilight, to play Edward Cullen who was one of his first choices to play the most prominent vampire, saying that he was his perfect Edward Cullen.

Nevertheless, Given this proposal, the British actor found out some time later, since, in 2007it was not started yet internet boom and when he found out he was the first choice for unravel the vampiric of Edward Cullen, it was already too late, since it would have been accepted by actor Robert Pattinson.

“I didn’t know anything about the movie. I didn’t know they wanted to hire me and the Internet wasn’t the tool it is now, so I found out later. I said to myself (…) Oh, okay, it would have been nice,” Henry Cavill specified for the Happy podcast. Sad Confused.

Most likely, Henry Cavill’s performance would have been fascinating as Edward Cullen without noting that it has recently become one of the most talked about phenomena among adolescents, due to the great story of romance and fantasy that both Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart took to the big screens for a time.

Likewise, the successful career of Henry Cavill has become one of the most notorious in the industry, playing leading roles in series such as The Witcher, Mission Impossible, Enola Holmes, The Justice League, among many others.

Without a doubt, for many fans would have agreed with Twilight author Stephanie Meyerwho would have first incorporated Henry Cavill as the perfect actor to play Edward Cullenhowever, due to works of destiny, this could not be carried out and said and remembered by henry cavill it remained as an anecdote to tell.