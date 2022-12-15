Henry Cavill will not return as Superman, the British actor writes in a statement on Instagram. “The changing of the guard is something that happens, I respect that.”

The actor has had a conversation with director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran, he writes. Cavill says it’s “not easy” to share the bad news, especially since he announced his return as the superhero in October. “But that’s life.”

Gunn and Safran have “a universe to build on.” He wishes them and the rest of the crew ‘good luck’. ‘For those who have stood by my side all these years,’ he continues, ‘we can feel bad for a moment.’ But, he says, we need to remember that Superman is “still there.”

The actor announced in a video on Instagram in October that he would put on the blue and red suit again. “I wanted to wait until after the weekend to post this because I wanted to give you all a chance Black Adam watch,” he said at the time. In that film Cavill can be seen as the hero Superman. “But now that many of you have, I wanted to make it official: I’m back as Superman.” See also United States | Thousands have been forced to leave their homes in California due to wildfires

Cavill played the role of Clark Kent and the superhero in the movie back in 2016 Batman v Superman: Dawn of justice. He first appeared as Superman in the movie in 2013 Man or steal.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: