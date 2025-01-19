Although the actor Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscusoexecutive of a Hollywood production studio, follow the maxim of discretion in their relationship of more than three years, they have not been able to prevent a photograph from confirming the best news in the couple’s life. After learning in April 2024 that both were waiting for the birth of their first baby together, the long-awaited event has already become a reality and the first-time parents are spending time enjoying their first-born, whose gender, name and even parents are unknown. days he has to live, since they have not yet spoken out.

A few hours ago, ‘The Daily Mail’ published the first photographs of Cavill and Viscuso in Australia, where they have settled for the filming of the actor’s next project. The couple was photographed walking down the street with a detail that was impossible to hide, because while Henry walked in a loving attitude with his girlfriend, she was pushing a stroller with her baby inside. After the images were published, a source close to the couple confirmed the news to ‘People’, Superman and the horror and animation film producer have already welcomed their first baby together, adding a new member to their family. family, which has two pets.

Thus, more than nine months have passed since the couple confirmed the news of their pregnancy to the media, so the baby’s date of birth could be weeks ago. They had not yet made the official announcement to the press when the couple was recorded in April in New York leaving a hotel and she was showing off a bulging belly that confirmed a beautiful new stage in their lives. Later, ‘Access Hollywood’ journalists asked the actor during the premiere of ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ about the images and he opened up for the first time about the idea of ​​being a father. «I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are very excited about it. “I’m sure you’ll see a lot more of that,” he said, breaking his rule of keeping a low profile about his private life.

Months later, the interpreter decided to be the one to announce the news again in a more personal way and chose Anglo-Saxon Father’s Day for it. With a photograph showing what was going to be his future baby’s room and crib, the actor asked his social media followers for advice on being a first-time father. Congratulating all the parents in the world, Cavill assured that he was going to join “their ranks soon” and joked that “the pillows won’t be in the crib when the little one arrives, just glue and glue them so he can build Warhammer miniatures.” , in reference to a hobby that the actor has and that he intends to share with his first-born son.









The couple is already experiencing a special new stage in their love story that began in 2021. It was the ‘Daily Mail’ that was the first to publish photographs in which Cavill and Viscuso could be seen walking down the street, starting romance rumors. Days later, Henry himself made their relationship public on social networks with a snapshot in which he and she were playing a game of chess. “I’m just teaching my dear Henry how to play chess… or… maybe he let me win?” she wrote in the publication in which the actor referred to Natalie as “beautiful and brilliant love.” It would not be until a year later when the couple posed together for the first time at the photocall for the premiere of the film ‘Enola Holmes 2’, in which the actor plays one of the main characters.