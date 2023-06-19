As many of us know, last year it was officially announced that the show focused on The Witcher it will continue its way without its main actor, henry cavillthis to give way to another interpreter to give life to Geralt of Rivia. And although many saw it in the distance, there is very little left for the old Superman come out in its latest wave of episodes.

During the event of Tudum celebrated on Brazil Last weekend, the cast for this series appeared on stage, this in order to bid farewell to cavill, who still participates in the third season. And before the fans, the actor gave some parting words, the same for which he was applauded to the point of almost crying live.

This was what he said:

I’m going to talk about what it was like filming my last season and I really just want to talk about my teammates here because once again it was a great pleasure and an honor to work with you. They brought so much nuance and detail to these characters that they often run the risk of being oversimplified. What they have done required work, care and effort. And believe me, working with you was the greatest pleasure. So, I just wanted to say that I’m going to miss you.

Remember that season 3 of The Witcher It opens in two parts, one the June 29 and the second the July 27th in Netflix.

Via: Tudum

Editor’s note: It’s unfortunate that Cavill is now going to be neither Superman nor Geralt. However, it is possible that we will continue to see it in the near future, more than anything in the Warhammer series that is being prepared for Prime.