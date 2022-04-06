Professor Monique Medeiros da Costa e Silva left the Santo Expedito Penal Institute, in the Gericinó Complex, west of Rio de Janeiro, after a decision by Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro, of the 2nd Jury Court in the capital, determine the release of the mother of the boy Henry Borel, who died on March 8 of last year.

Monique had been in prison since April 8, 2021, denounced for the death of her son along with the child’s stepfather, former councilor Jairo Souza Santos Júnior, Dr. Jairinho. The judge rejected the request of the former parliamentarian’s defense and maintained the defendant’s preventive detention.

In the decision, the magistrate recalled the episodes of threat and aggression suffered by Monique inside the prison, originated from the public fury with the gravity of the case and stressed that, in principle, maintaining the prison could avoid exaggerated and violent reactions against her.

“Even in a prison environment, the news of threats and violation of the applicant’s peace multiplied, which, despite not having been proven, gained the forum of public discussions in the press and social media, intensifying, even more, the campaigns of hatred directed against her,” he said.

Judge Elizabeth Louro determined that Monique be monitored by an electronic anklet and stay in a different place from the ones used before, with the new address remaining “in secrecy and safeguarded in a notary”. The state prosecutor’s office said it would appeal the decision.

Monique will have up to five days to report to the Electronic Monitoring Coordination of the State Department of Penitentiary Administration (Seap) to install the electronic anklet.

