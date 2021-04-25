Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Veteran French star Thierry Henry, one of the most prominent stars of Arsenal club throughout his history, said that he no longer recognizes his club, because his participation in the European Super League, “Superleg”, did not make any sense to him.

Henry sympathized, in statements to the Telegraph newspaper, with the protests by the club’s fans, in which they demanded the departure of its owner Stan Kronik.

This was the first strong reaction on the part of Henry to the recent events which witnessed the attempt of a limited number of big clubs to impose the European Super League championship, and he said: I love this club and I will encourage it to death, but I do not acknowledge what its owners did in absence of the fans. Their joining this “closed” project for a limited number of clubs did not make any sense. Henry, the historic scorer for the French national team “51 goals”, strongly criticized the club’s financial management and accused it of losing his personality and identity.

He said: I remember when I arrived at this club as a young man, I knew very well what it means for Arsenal to be my first home, and when I choose between two, this ancient club is the one, thanks to its history, culture and position among the clubs, but now I no longer hear that, and this is a matter that hurts me.

He added: We need to restore the character of this club, and what the fans protested against the club’s owners and the project to establish the European Super League, I was pleased and made me sure that the club belongs to these fans, whose word must remain heard, and for this I understand the reasons for their anger towards Malak. Club.