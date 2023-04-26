Former Minister of Finance Henrique Meirelles will teach the online and free class “Challenges of the economy: from the national to the international scenario”this Thursday (27), at the link Live Class. To access the class, you must register on the FIA Business School.

The initiative is by the FIA ​​Business School in partnership with UOL EdTech, a technology company for education. Meirelles will explain how the Brazilian, Latin American and world economy has faced significant challenges in recent years, the fall in commodity prices, political instability in some countries and the Covid-19 pandemic. The former minister will also share his vision of the current scenario and its opportunities.

Meirelles is one of the government’s advisors in the economic area. He was president of the Central Bank and participates in debates on the Latin American and world economy, defends economic integration in Latin America and the strengthening of regional financial institutions, such as the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The executive has warned about the risk of a scenario of political instability in the country and the need for structural reforms to guarantee economic stability.