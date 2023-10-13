Henrique Capriles, in an image from August 2023. Gaby Oraa (Bloomberg)

Years ago, Henrique Capriles (Caracas, 51 years old) began swimming against the current, causing confusion in his wake. And now he has done it again at the least expected moment. Four days ago, the opposition leader announced by surprise that he was withdrawing his candidacy for the opposition primaries to be held on October 22. The decision was received with disbelief among Venezuelans, not so much because it would change the result of the election – whose polls María Corina Machado leads by a wide margin – but because Capriles is one of the pillars of the opposition within that amalgam of bad parties. avenues that try to unite against Chavismo.

In the first interview he gives after the announcement, Capriles explains to EL PAÍS from Caracas by video call the reasons for giving up the electoral race due to his disqualification and, incidentally, makes clear his opinion about Machado (also disqualified), the primaries or his expectations regarding eventual presidential elections in 2024.

Ask. He resigned from the primaries a few days ago by surprise. Doesn’t your decision weaken the process?

Answer. I think it’s more of a way to make things easier. The objectives that I had set were, first, to continue raising the voices of the most vulnerable Venezuelans and, second, that the only path is electoral and that, no matter what happens, in the year 2024 we have a candidacy that competes against Maduro . Today it is unanimous, even among the most extremist voices, that we must go to the elections on the 24th. That was one of my flags and the fact of being in the primary or not does not mean that I am no longer present in our struggle. .

Q. What would you like the voters who were thinking of voting for you to do on the 22nd?

R. Everyone is free to make the decision that seems best to them. I believe that in the face of a regime that is not democratic, in the face of elections that we are fighting to make competitive, there is a debt to the voters for not having discussed what we do with the disqualifications. That is the reason I am leaving this process, to facilitate that discussion. I have been disqualified for six years and it is true that there was a great expectation that in the negotiation [entre el chavismo y la oposición] we could recover our political rights. But the truth is that today I am still disqualified and I should never tie the fate of the country to my fate. The country has to have a candidate next year beyond the primary. Of course my candidate is going to be the winner, I will fight for him, but to think that we are in Switzerland and that whoever wins the primary is going to be the candidate and that here we are in a full democracy is to ignore reality. The worst things have gone for the opposition is when it ignores reality, when it does not accept it, and the reality is that there are competitors who are disqualified. To think that Maduro is going to enable me is to take Maduro as a democrat, but we are fighting against a dictatorship that imposes its rules. Getting into the alley thinking that by some kind of force we are going to impose the rules on Maduro is leaving reality behind. Nobody here is accepting the disqualifications or the unconstitutionalities or the atrocities that Maduro has done. What we are talking about here is reality and how we face it.

Q. Do you think the rest of the disqualified candidates should do the same?

R. My message was not for any of the disqualified candidates, it is a personal decision argued and explained to give the space to another person who can register and thus facilitate the decision of Venezuelans so that we can have a candidacy. I, disqualified, will not be able to register. I had expectations in the negotiation process with international support, but that does not depend on me. What does depend on me is to help have a candidacy that defeats Maduro and I think it is obvious that it cannot be me.

Q. If you were leading in the polls, would you have done the same?

R. That is the analysis above all of my detractors, as if this were to avoid defeat and not. Politicians win and lose, I am not afraid of losing. What I believe is that the board had to be moved to discuss what interests me, which is that in Venezuela there could be a change in the year 2024. Personal aspiration must be put aside in front of collective aspiration, and aspiration of the vast majority of Venezuelans is that there is a candidate who can compete. If someone else has a better chance than me, go ahead.

Q. Chavismo has used disqualifications to stop the opposition. Don’t you think that anyone who goes out and starts gathering support will end up disqualified?

R. There is the example of the State of Barinas in 2021. They disqualified the winner after having won, they disqualified his wife, they disqualified his wife’s substitute and the fourth candidate that we present is today the governor of a State that the Chávez family had governed during the last 20 years. I don’t think Maduro can disqualify 28 million Venezuelans. What we should not do is think that there is a messiah, a person who is predestined. It is true that Maduro can continue to disqualify, that is why this does not end on the 22nd, it is very important that there are clear rules of what to do in the face of disqualifications that may come. Hopefully maturity prevails and the political forces put group interest above personal interest and think about the country to discuss rules that always lead us to the same point: having a candidacy that defeats Maduro.

Q. Don’t you think that if María Corina Machado wins on the 22nd, her candidacy will be viable?

R. I would like all the disqualifications to be lifted, it is not whether I think it is viable or not, this is not a message to anyone. I think that at this moment it is my turn to step aside and that was the personal decision I made. I’m not doing anything to anyone. I continue to believe that the most powerful weapon we Venezuelans have is the vote. I was one of the critical voices of all the artificial and fantasy policies of the interim government. What is the result and balance today for all Venezuelans? Negative.

Q. Who would be your candidate today?

R. My candidate is the primaries and unity.

Q. What if Machado wins?

R. She will be my candidate, but my candidate will always be the elections. I am not going to follow shortcuts or voluntarism. What Venezuela needs the least are extreme voices to jump from one extreme to another.

Q. Do you think María Corina Machado embodies that other extreme?

R. I have profound differences in social matters or in how to build a transition. My proposal has always been and will continue to be a proposal of encounter, not one of conflict. I think it is clear that the proposal made from your sector is a proposal of confrontation, while the transition in Venezuela involves a recognition of the adversary, it involves dismantling this kind of all-or-nothing existentialism that has done us a lot of damage.

Q. Why has Machado’s proposal connected with so many people?

R. Venezuela is experiencing a moment of antipolitics, and it is not the first time we have been there. That is why I am so worried that anti-politics will lead us to a dead end.

Q. If she wins on the 22nd but cannot register, what should be done?

R. Whoever wins the primary will be my candidate, but we do not know if the disqualifications will be lifted, it is a sea of ​​uncertainty. In the confrontation, Maduro wins and will continue to win. What I believe is that along with the winner of the primary, who is going to be my candidate, we have to have all the scenarios discussed and agreed upon, so that if Maduro does not allow registration, the opposition is not left without an option.

Q. What will these self-managed primaries be like?

R. It’s a huge challenge, I hope it turns out well, but it’s not easy. I will vote in an outdoor parking lot, but I don’t know exactly where yet. I always defended the thesis that it should be a process with electoral logistics, but in the end we determined that it would be self-managed.

Q. How do you receive these latest announcements of a possible return to negotiations in Mexico?

R. I hope… I am one of the Venezuelans who would like an agreement, not only to give political stability to the country, but to think about economic and social recovery. The main concern of Venezuelans is not the political conflict, it is the economic and social situation, with a minimum wage of four dollars a month. We are an oil country and until there is an agreement we will not be able to recover our main source of income.

Q. Despite your retirement, are you optimistic about 2024?

R. There is a great opportunity, but we have to do things right. The change in Venezuela is not going to happen through pure voluntarism. That is why negotiation is very important, understanding that the transition involves swallowing frogs, that it is impossible to think that in Venezuela there will be a transition from an authoritarian regime to a full democracy simply through an election. There are many things associated with the regime accepting the result. One of the great challenges is guarantees, and there are people who are in the extreme position that Chavismo must be destroyed and put an end to. I am not in that position, even with the political cost it may have, I am interested in making democratic recovery possible, not getting trapped in a speech that may receive applause but that is nothing more than a speech.

Q. Do you plan to retire from politics?

R. No, this is a life vocation, I am a social fighter. I am going to continue raising the flag of the most vulnerable, the flag of social justice, the flag that PDVSA has to continue being a company for Venezuelans. There are those who want to sell it. How much are they going to give us, are we going to sell the main income account of Venezuelans, how are the population going to pay for water, to pay for electricity? This is not about whether you are a socialist, capitalist, orthodox, liberal or conservative, that is a country issue.

Q. Do you think Chavismo is celebrating its withdrawal?

R. Surely, surely yes, the first to celebrate it was Diosdado Cabello.

Q. Isn’t that playing into the hands of Chavismo?

R. I’ve never done it to him. Chavismo has never been so close to losing as it was with me. That’s why I’m disabled.

Q. Have you thought about leaving the country?

R. No, my three children are Venezuelans and they are going to live and grow up here.

