Henrique Capriles, during a meeting with union members and workers, last September. MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ ((EPA) EFE)

Henrique Capriles has withdrawn from the primary race in Venezuela. This Sunday, through his social networks, the leader of Primer Justicia has indicated that he has decided to withdraw from the process due to the disqualification imposed on him by the Caracas regime in 2017. “6 years ago I was unconstitutionally disqualified by Nicolás Maduro. I have been waiting for justice for 6 years in the Supreme Court of Justice, but what has been the response of those in power? More disqualifications.” The politician has said that his objective now is to facilitate the route to the 2024 presidential elections with a “viable option” that can reach the race.

The opposition leader has not shown himself in favor of any of the other candidates. He has indeed put on the table the disqualification that affects the leader of the polls, María Corina Machado, and the Voluntad Popular candidate, Freddy Superlano. In his opinion, these represent an obstacle in the race towards the October 22 election, although it did not prevent him from joining the process after being elected by the party’s bases. “Of course I call to vote in the primaries. We must move forward with our sights set on 2024. We cannot fight over small things, because what is at stake is the future. I put in your hands the construction of a strong and viable candidacy, that can be there and defeat Maduro,” said Capriles, who has once again called for “realism” to understand the current political moment.

At the end of August, Capriles received unexpected support from Manuel Rosales, leader of Un Nuevo Tiempo, one of the four main opposition parties in Venezuela. Photos were published of both leaders shaking hands. Un Nuevo Tiempo decided not to present its own candidate for the October 22 primaries and promised to support whoever won, so support for Capriles raised doubts. Rosales is a politician with presidential ambitions. He competed in 2006 against Hugo Chávez when the opposition had no other options. He has managed to maneuver with Chavismo to face judicial processes and maintain himself as governor of the State of Zulia, where his main support base is. He has not entered into conflict with the Executive that in recent years has surrounded regional and local jurisdictions in the hands of opposition leaders. His profile could be viable in a candidacy. This week, in an interview, Rosales reiterated that his aspirations had not withered. “I will continue aspiring, until the last breath of my life, to be president,” he said.

María Corina Machado has led the polls almost since the beginning of the race. Her exhaustion with opposition leaders in recent years and her frontal position against her Government have generated support for her. Machado was an activist in favor of the right to vote and later was a representative when Hugo Chávez was still in power. The movement of her former president has her in his sights. She disqualified her a few months ago to block her presidential aspirations. She is part of the routine of the chase, the skirmishes in her actions. This same week, the police blocked the Central Regional highway, one of the main highways in the country, generating long lines of vehicles, to prevent it from reaching a political event. The candidate ended up crossing a stretch on foot and arrived hours later. She is now Maduro’s main threat if competitive presidential elections are held.

The piece in the opposition’s game affects a larger board. Venezuela and the United States have held discreet talks. These have led to some agreements, such as the reopening of direct flights from the north to Caracas to deport undocumented Venezuelan migrants. It would be a first step in a series of commitments that could lead to the resumption of dialogue between the opposition and the Government, which began in Mexico two years ago. A year ago there was an exchange of American prisoners, former Citgo managers imprisoned in Venezuela by the nephews of first lady Cilia Flores, who were facing drug trafficking charges in New York.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The Mexican dialogue has made little progress on the agenda that was initially proposed. The Government delegation has tried to control the discussion with new conditions, such as the release of Colombian businessman Alex Saab, imprisoned in Miami for money laundering and accused of being a front man for senior Government officials. The latest agreement on the creation of a $3 billion fund to address the humanitarian emergency with Venezuelan money frozen in accounts abroad has stumbled without materializing, despite being signed a year ago. Democratic guarantees for the presidential elections, such as removing the veto from disqualified candidates and allowing international electoral observers, would be key points to be addressed in the process. Especially if Machado emerges victorious as the sole candidate in the primaries.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.