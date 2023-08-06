Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/08/2023 – 14:49 Share

Henrique Avancini won, this Sunday morning (6), the title of the Mountain Bike World Championship, in the Marathon category, held in Glasgow (Scotland).

Top 3 ️ ⃣ | Men Elite MTB Marathon Henrique Da Silva Avancini (BRA)

Martin Stošek (CZE)

Lukas Baum (GER)#GlasgowScotland2023 pic.twitter.com/TZ9EfGjPyW — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 6, 2023

The Brazilian achieved this feat after finishing the race in 4h14min42s. The Czech Martin Stosek was in second place, being 28 seconds behind the athlete from Brazil. Lukas Baum, from Germany, closed the podium.

Avancini already had the title of that same event, which is not part of the Olympic Games program. The achievement was achieved in the 2018 edition of the World Cup, held in Val di Sole (Italy). In 2021, the athlete from the Caloi/Henrique Avancini Racing team won silver in the Short Track (XCC) category, also in Italian territory.

ALL. IN. That meant everything to Avancini, crossing the line first in Glentress to take the 2023 UCI Men Elite MTB Marathon World Championship title #GlasgowScotland2023 | @UCI_cycling pic.twitter.com/fLrSnmmae2 — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 6, 2023

In the coming days, the Brazilian will compete, at the World Cup in Scotland, in the Olympic Cross Country (XCO), which is part of the Olympic program, and in the Short Track (XCC).