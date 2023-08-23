Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/22/2023 – 22:54

Henrique Avancini, the biggest Brazilian name in mountain biking, announced this Tuesday (22) that he decided to retire from professional competitions at the end of 2023. The 34-year-old cyclist, who was born in Petrópolis, has the main titles of his victorious career two cross-country marathon world championships (2018 and 2023).

Thus, Avancini, who secured the best place in the history of Brazil in mountain biking in an edition of the Olympic Games (13th place in the mountain bike cross-country race in Tokyo), will not be in the next edition of the sporting mega-event, which will be played in 2024 in Paris.

“Three weeks before the Worlds I was sure that I would come back champion and I started to reflect on what would come next. So I made the decision, without telling anyone, that if I won, that would be enough. Because if I were looking for something beyond that, it would be for my ego. So, if he were champion, it would be the end. It’s still what I love to do most in my life. It’s a difficult decision, I’m neither happy nor sad, but I have a great sense of accomplishment. It was what he needed to have peace of mind. It was a hell of a journey”, declared the cyclist at a press conference.

Despite the announcement made this Tuesday, Henrique Avancini will still compete in some competitions until the end of the year as a way of saying goodbye to high-performance sport.